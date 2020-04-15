Cultura

YES reagendam espetáculo para abril de 2021

Cristiana Reis

Jornalista

O concerto dos YES no Campo Pequeno, em Lisboa, foi remarcado para 11 de abril de 2021. Mais uma alteração na agenda cultural provocada pela pandemia do novo coronavírus.

Os bilhetes comprados anteriormente mantêm-se válidos para a nova data.

A digressão "Album Series" apresenta o disco "Relayer" (de 1974) na totalidade. Do alinhamento fazem parte, também, outros clássicos da banda.

Veja aqui a mensagem que os YES deixaram aos fãs:

"We hope that our fans are keeping healthy during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

We’re really looking forward finally to performing Relayer and other YES classics for our fans in 2021. As promised, we can now announce all of the re-scheduled mainland European dates for The Album Series 2021 Tour. News of the re-scheduled UK and Eire dates will come imminently.

All tickets are valid for the new shows. Please check full details on yesworld.com

Stay safe and well and we’ll see you soon."

