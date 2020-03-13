Coronavírus

DGS faz novo balanço sobre o surto de Covid-19

Direto

SIC Notícias

SIC Notícias

Veja aqui em direto.

Veja abaixo em direto a conferência de imprensa na Direção-Geral da Saúde:

Direto

SIGA AQUI AO MINUTO AS ÚLTIMAS INFORMAÇÕES SOBRE O SURTO DE COVID-19

Veja também:

Na Homepage

EM DESTAQUE

Últimas