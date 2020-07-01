Nunca houve tantas consultas à distância, a grande maioria por telefone e só algumas por videoconferência.
Em muitos casos, até há alguns benefícios que podem justificar a manutenção, mesmo depois da pandemia.
Nunca houve tantas consultas à distância, a grande maioria por telefone e só algumas por videoconferência.
Em muitos casos, até há alguns benefícios que podem justificar a manutenção, mesmo depois da pandemia.
01.07.2020 às 20h30
01.07.2020 às 18h50
01.07.2020 às 20h50
01.07.2020 às 20h35
01.07.2020 às 20h42
01.07.2020 às 18h47
01.07.2020 às 17h59