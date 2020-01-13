A lista dos nomeados para os Óscares

Melhor Filme
Le Mans '66: O Duelo (Ford VS Ferrari)
O Irlandês (The Irishman)
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Mulherzinhas (Little Women)
Marriage Story
1917
Era uma vez... Em Hollywood (Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood)
Parasitas (Parasite)
Melhor Realização
O Irlandês (The Irishman)
Joker
1917
Era uma vez... Em Hollywood (Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood)
Parasitas (Parasite)
Melhor Ator
Antonio Banderas - Dor e Glória (Pain and Glory)
Leonardo DiCaprio - Era uma vez... Em Hollywood (Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood)
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Jonathan Pryce - Dois Papas (The Two Popes)
Melhor Atriz
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan - Mulherzinhas (Little Women)
Charlize Theron - Bombshell (Bombshell)
Renée Zellweger - Judy
Melhor Atriz Secundária
Kathy Bates - O Caso de Richard Jewell (Richard Jewell)
Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh - Mulherzinhas (Little Women)
Margot Robbie - Bombshell: O Escândalo (Bombshell)
Melhor Ator Secundário
Tom Hanks - A beautiful day in the neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins - Dois Papas (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino - O Irlandês (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci - O Irlandês (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt - Era uma vez... Em Hollywood (Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood)
Melhor Curta-metragem de Animação
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Melhor Documentário em Curta-Metragem
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If you're a girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Melhor Documentário
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Melhor Guarda-Roupa
O Irlandês (The Irishman)
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Mulherzinhas (Little Women)
Era uma vez... Em Hollywood (Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood)
Melhor Mistura de Som
Ad Astra
Le Mans '66: O Duelo (Ford VS Ferrari)
Joker
1917
Era uma vez... Em Hollywood (Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood)
Melhor Banda Sonora
Joker
Mulherzinhas (Little Women)
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: A Ascensão de Skywalker (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker)
Melhor Curta-Metragem em Imagem Real
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors' Window
Saria
A Sister
Melhor Filme Internacional
Corpus Christi - Polónia
Honeyland - Macedónia do Norte
Les Misérables - França
Dor e Glória (Pain and Glory) - Espanha
Parasitas (Parasite) - Coreia do Sul
Melhor Cenografia
O Irlandês (The Irishman)
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Era uma vez... Em Hollywood (Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood)
Parasitas (Parasite)
Melhor Montagem
Le Mans '66: O Duelo (Ford VS Ferrari)
O Irlandês (The Irishman)
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasitas (Parasite)
Melhor Fotografia
O Irlandês (The Irishman)
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Era uma vez... Em Hollywood (Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood)
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
Avengers: Endgame
O Irlandês (The Irishman)
O Rei Leão (The Lion King)
1917
Star Wars: A Ascensão de Skywalker (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker)
Melhor Caracterização
Bombshell: O Escândalo (Bombshell)
Joker
Judy
Maléfica: Mestre do Mal (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil)
1917
Melhor Filme de Animação
Como Treinares o Teu Dragão: O Mundo Secreto (How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World)
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Mr. Link (Missing Link)
Toy Story 4
Melhor Canção Original
"I Can't Let Yout Throw Yourself Away" - Toy Story 4
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" - Rocketman
"I'm Standing with You" - Breakthrough
"Into the Unkown" - Frozen 2
"Stand Up" - Harriet
Melhor Argumento Adaptado
O Irlandês (The Irishman)
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Mulherzinhas (Little Women)
Dois Papas (The Two Popes)
Melhor Argumento Original
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Era uma vez... Em Hollywood (Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood)
Parasitas (Parasite)
Melhor Montagem de Som
Le Mans '66: O Duelo (Ford VS Ferrari)
Joker
1917
Era uma vez... Em Hollywood (Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood)
Star Wars: A Ascensão de Skywalker (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker)