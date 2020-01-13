A lista dos nomeados para os Óscares

Melhor Filme

Le Mans '66: O Duelo (Ford VS Ferrari)

O Irlandês (The Irishman)

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Mulherzinhas (Little Women)

Marriage Story

1917

Era uma vez... Em Hollywood (Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood)

Parasitas (Parasite)



Melhor Realização

O Irlandês (The Irishman)

Joker

1917

Era uma vez... Em Hollywood (Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood)

Parasitas (Parasite)



Melhor Ator

Antonio Banderas - Dor e Glória (Pain and Glory)

Leonardo DiCaprio - Era uma vez... Em Hollywood (Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood)

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Jonathan Pryce - Dois Papas (The Two Popes)

Melhor Atriz

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Mulherzinhas (Little Women)

Charlize Theron - Bombshell (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger - Judy

Melhor Atriz Secundária

Kathy Bates - O Caso de Richard Jewell (Richard Jewell)

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh - Mulherzinhas (Little Women)

Margot Robbie - Bombshell: O Escândalo (Bombshell)

Melhor Ator Secundário

Tom Hanks - A beautiful day in the neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins - Dois Papas (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino - O Irlandês (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci - O Irlandês (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt - Era uma vez... Em Hollywood (Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood)

Melhor Curta-metragem de Animação

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Melhor Documentário em Curta-Metragem

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If you're a girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Melhor Documentário

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Melhor Guarda-Roupa

O Irlandês (The Irishman)

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Mulherzinhas (Little Women)

Era uma vez... Em Hollywood (Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood)



Melhor Mistura de Som

Ad Astra

Le Mans '66: O Duelo (Ford VS Ferrari)

Joker

1917

Era uma vez... Em Hollywood (Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood)



Melhor Banda Sonora

Joker

Mulherzinhas (Little Women)

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: A Ascensão de Skywalker (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker)

Melhor Curta-Metragem em Imagem Real

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors' Window

Saria

A Sister

Melhor Filme Internacional

Corpus Christi - Polónia

Honeyland - Macedónia do Norte

Les Misérables - França

Dor e Glória (Pain and Glory) - Espanha

Parasitas (Parasite) - Coreia do Sul

Melhor Cenografia

O Irlandês (The Irishman)

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Era uma vez... Em Hollywood (Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood)

Parasitas (Parasite)

Melhor Montagem

Le Mans '66: O Duelo (Ford VS Ferrari)

O Irlandês (The Irishman)

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasitas (Parasite)



Melhor Fotografia

O Irlandês (The Irishman)

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Era uma vez... Em Hollywood (Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood)



Melhores Efeitos Visuais

Avengers: Endgame

O Irlandês (The Irishman)

O Rei Leão (The Lion King)

1917

Star Wars: A Ascensão de Skywalker (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker)



Melhor Caracterização

Bombshell: O Escândalo (Bombshell)

Joker

Judy

Maléfica: Mestre do Mal (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil)

1917

Melhor Filme de Animação

Como Treinares o Teu Dragão: O Mundo Secreto (How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World)

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Mr. Link (Missing Link)

Toy Story 4

Melhor Canção Original

"I Can't Let Yout Throw Yourself Away" - Toy Story 4

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" - Rocketman

"I'm Standing with You" - Breakthrough

"Into the Unkown" - Frozen 2

"Stand Up" - Harriet

Melhor Argumento Adaptado

O Irlandês (The Irishman)

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Mulherzinhas (Little Women)

Dois Papas (The Two Popes)



Melhor Argumento Original

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Era uma vez... Em Hollywood (Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood)

Parasitas (Parasite)



Melhor Montagem de Som

Le Mans '66: O Duelo (Ford VS Ferrari)

Joker

1917

Era uma vez... Em Hollywood (Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood)

Star Wars: A Ascensão de Skywalker (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker)