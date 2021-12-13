"Belfast", "O poder do cão" e "Succession" lideram nomeações aos Globos de Ouro

Os filmes "Belfast" e "O poder do cão" e a série "Succession" lideram as nomeações dos prémios norte-americanos de cinema e televisão Globos de Ouro, anunciou esta segunda-feira a Associação da Imprensa Estrangeira em Hollywood.
Os nomeados dizem respeito à 79.ª edição e foram revelados numa altura em que a organização disse ter feito uma profunda reforma, para responder às críticas e ameaças de boicote por parte da indústria norte-americana.
"Este foi um ano de mudança e reflexão para a HFPA [Notes:sigla em inglês da associação] . Nos últimos oito meses trabalhámos arduamente para fazer melhor", afirmou a recém-nomeada presidente da associação, Helen Hoehne, na apresentação dos nomeados.
Entre as produções mais nomeadas para os próximos Globos de Ouro estão os filmes "Belfast", de Kenneth Branagh, e "O poder do cão", de Jane Campion, ambos com sete indicações para os Globos de Ouro, incluindo Melhor Realização e Melhor Filme de Drama.
O filme de Jane Campion, estreado na plataforma Netflix, valeu ainda nomeações para os atores Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee e para o músico Johnny Greenwood, dos Radiohead, autor da banda sonora.
Já "Belfast" deu origem a nomeações para Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan e Ciarán Hinds, enquanto atores secundários, e para a "Down to joy", como candidato a melhor canção.
Conheça todos os nomeados:
Melhor Drama:
- Belfaste
- CODA
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
Melhor Musical/Comédia:
- Cyrano
- Don’t Look Up
- Licorice Pizza
- Tick, Tick… BOOM!
- West Side Story (2021)
Melhor atriz de drama:
- Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
- Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
- Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
- Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Melhor ator de drama:
- Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
- Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
- Will Smith – King Richard
- Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Melhor atriz musical/comédia:
- Marion Cotillard – Annette
- Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
- Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
- Emma Stone – Cruella
- Rachel Zegler – West Side Story (2021)
Melhor ator musical/comédia:
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
- Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
- Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!
- Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
- Anthony Ramos – In the Heights
Melhor atriz secundária:
- Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
- Ariana DeBose – West Side Story (2021)
- Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
- Ruth Negga – Passing
Melhor ator secundário:
- Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
- Jamie Dornan – Belfast
- Ciarán Hinds – Belgast
- Troy Kotsur – CODA
- Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Melhor realizador:
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
- Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
- Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
- Steven Spielberg – West Side Story (2021)
- Denis Villeneuve – Dune
Melhor argumento:
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
- Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
- Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up
- Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
Melhor filme de animação:
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- My Sunny Maad
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Melhor filme de língua estrangeira:
- Compartment N.º6 – Alemanha, Rússia e Finlândia
- Drive My Car – Japão
- The Hand of God – Itália
- A Hero – Irão e França
- Parallel Mothers – Espanha
Melhor banda Sonora:
- Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch
- Germaine Franco – Encanto
- Johnny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
- Alberto Iglesias – Parallel Mothers
- Hans Zimmer – Dune
Melhor música:
- Be Alive – King Ricard
- Dos Oruguitas – Encanto
- Down to Joy – Belfast
- Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) – Respect
- No Time to Die – No Time to Die
Melhor série dramática:
- Lupin
- The Morning Show
- Pose
- Squid Game
- Succession
Melhor série de comédia/musical:
- The Great
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Reservation Dogs
- Ted Lasso
Melhor filme televisivo:
- Dopesick
- Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Maid
- Mare of Easttown
- The Underground Railroad
Melhor atriz de televisão:
- Jessica Chaistain – Scenes from a Marriage
- Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen – Wandavision
- Margaret Qualley – Maid
- Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown
Melhor ator de televisão:
- Paul Bettany – Wandavision
- Oscar Isaac – Scenes form a Marriage
- Michael Keaton – Dopesick
- Ewan McGregor – Halston
- Tahar Rahim – The Serpent
Melhor atriz de série dramática:
- Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
- Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
- Elisabeth Moss – The Handsmaid’s Tale
- Michaela Jaé Rodriguez – Pose
Melhor ator de série dramática:
- Brian Cox – Succession
- Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
- Billy Porter – Pose
- Jeremy Strong – Succession
- Omar Sy – Lupin
Melhor atriz de série musical/comédia:
- Hanna Einbinder – Hacks
- Ele Fanning – The Great
- Issa Rae – Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
- Jean Smart – Hacks
Melhor ator de série musical/comédia:
- Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
- Nicholas Hoult – The Great
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Melhor atriz secundária de televisão:
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
- Andie MacDowell – Maid
- Sara Snook – Succession
- Hanna Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Melhor ator secundário de televisão:
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
- Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
- O Yeong-su – Squid Game