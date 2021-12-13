Cultura

"Belfast", "O poder do cão" e "Succession" lideram nomeações aos Globos de Ouro

Conheça todos os nomeados para a 79.ª edição dos prémios norte-americanos de cinema e televisão.

Os filmes "Belfast" e "O poder do cão" e a série "Succession" lideram as nomeações dos prémios norte-americanos de cinema e televisão Globos de Ouro, anunciou esta segunda-feira a Associação da Imprensa Estrangeira em Hollywood.

Os nomeados dizem respeito à 79.ª edição e foram revelados numa altura em que a organização disse ter feito uma profunda reforma, para responder às críticas e ameaças de boicote por parte da indústria norte-americana.

"Este foi um ano de mudança e reflexão para a HFPA [Notes:sigla em inglês da associação] . Nos últimos oito meses trabalhámos arduamente para fazer melhor", afirmou a recém-nomeada presidente da associação, Helen Hoehne, na apresentação dos nomeados.

Entre as produções mais nomeadas para os próximos Globos de Ouro estão os filmes "Belfast", de Kenneth Branagh, e "O poder do cão", de Jane Campion, ambos com sete indicações para os Globos de Ouro, incluindo Melhor Realização e Melhor Filme de Drama.

O filme de Jane Campion, estreado na plataforma Netflix, valeu ainda nomeações para os atores Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee e para o músico Johnny Greenwood, dos Radiohead, autor da banda sonora.

Já "Belfast" deu origem a nomeações para Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan e Ciarán Hinds, enquanto atores secundários, e para a "Down to joy", como candidato a melhor canção.

Conheça todos os nomeados:

Melhor Drama:

  • Belfaste
  • CODA
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • The Power of the Dog

Melhor Musical/Comédia:

  • Cyrano
  • Don’t Look Up
  • Licorice Pizza
  • Tick, Tick… BOOM!
  • West Side Story (2021)

Melhor atriz de drama:

  • Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
  • Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
  • Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
  • Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
  • Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Melhor ator de drama:

  • Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
  • Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
  • Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
  • Will Smith – King Richard
  • Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Melhor atriz musical/comédia:

  • Marion Cotillard – Annette
  • Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
  • Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
  • Emma Stone – Cruella
  • Rachel Zegler – West Side Story (2021)

Melhor ator musical/comédia:

  • Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
  • Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
  • Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!
  • Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
  • Anthony Ramos – In the Heights

Melhor atriz secundária:

  • Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
  • Ariana DeBose – West Side Story (2021)
  • Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
  • Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
  • Ruth Negga – Passing

Melhor ator secundário:

  • Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
  • Jamie Dornan – Belfast
  • Ciarán Hinds – Belgast
  • Troy Kotsur – CODA
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Melhor realizador:

  • Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
  • Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
  • Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
  • Steven Spielberg – West Side Story (2021)
  • Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Melhor argumento:

  • Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
  • Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
  • Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
  • Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up
  • Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Melhor filme de animação:

  • Encanto
  • Flee
  • Luca
  • My Sunny Maad
  • Raya and the Last Dragon

Melhor filme de língua estrangeira:

  • Compartment N.º6 – Alemanha, Rússia e Finlândia
  • Drive My Car – Japão
  • The Hand of God – Itália
  • A Hero – Irão e França
  • Parallel Mothers – Espanha

Melhor banda Sonora:

  • Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch
  • Germaine Franco – Encanto
  • Johnny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
  • Alberto Iglesias – Parallel Mothers
  • Hans Zimmer – Dune

Melhor música:

  • Be Alive – King Ricard
  • Dos Oruguitas – Encanto
  • Down to Joy – Belfast
  • Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) – Respect
  • No Time to Die – No Time to Die

Melhor série dramática:

  • Lupin
  • The Morning Show
  • Pose
  • Squid Game
  • Succession

Melhor série de comédia/musical:

  • The Great
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Reservation Dogs
  • Ted Lasso

Melhor filme televisivo:

  • Dopesick
  • Impeachment: American Crime Story
  • Maid
  • Mare of Easttown
  • The Underground Railroad

Melhor atriz de televisão:

  • Jessica ChaistainScenes from a Marriage
  • Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
  • Elizabeth Olsen – Wandavision
  • Margaret Qualley – Maid
  • Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

Melhor ator de televisão:

  • Paul Bettany – Wandavision
  • Oscar Isaac – Scenes form a Marriage
  • Michael Keaton – Dopesick
  • Ewan McGregor – Halston
  • Tahar Rahim – The Serpent

Melhor atriz de série dramática:

  • Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
  • Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
  • Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
  • Elisabeth Moss – The Handsmaid’s Tale
  • Michaela Jaé Rodriguez – Pose

Melhor ator de série dramática:

  • Brian Cox – Succession
  • Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
  • Billy Porter – Pose
  • Jeremy Strong – Succession
  • Omar Sy – Lupin

Melhor atriz de série musical/comédia:

  • Hanna Einbinder – Hacks
  • Ele Fanning – The Great
  • Issa Rae – Insecure
  • Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
  • Jean Smart – Hacks

Melhor ator de série musical/comédia:

  • Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
  • Nicholas Hoult – The Great
  • Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Melhor atriz secundária de televisão:

  • Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
  • Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
  • Andie MacDowell – Maid
  • Sara Snook – Succession
  • Hanna Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Melhor ator secundário de televisão:

  • Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
  • Kieran Culkin – Succession
  • Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
  • Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
  • O Yeong-su – Squid Game

