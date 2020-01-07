"Joker" lidera nomeações para os prémios BAFTA

O filme de Todd Phillips com Joaquin Phoenix no papel do protagonista de "Joker" está à frente na corrida aos prémios BAFTA com 11 nomeações.

É logo seguido de "O Irlandês" de Martin Scorcese e de "Era uma vez... em Hollywood" de Quentin Tarantino, cada um deles com 10 nomeações.

Os três filmes estão nomeados para o prémio de Melhor Filme ainda com "1917" de Sam Mendes, com 9 nomeações no total.

Nesta categoria está ainda o sul-coreano "Parasita", de Bong Joon-Ho.

Os prémio serão entregues a 2 de fevereiro no Royal Albert Hall em Londres.

Melhor Filme Britânico

"1917"

"Bait"

"For Sama"

"Rocketman"

"Sorry We Missed You"

"The Two Popes"

Ator secundário

Tom Hanks - "A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood"

Sir Anthony Hopkins - "The Two Popes"

Al Pacino - "The Irishman"

Joe Pesci - "The Irishman"

Brad Pitt - "Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood"

Atriz secundária



Laura Dern - "Marriage Story"

Scarlett Johansson - "Jojo Rabbit"

Margot Robbie - "Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood"

Margot Robbie - "Bombshell"

Florence Pugh - "Little Women"

Melhor filme



"1917"

"The Irishman"

"Joker"

"Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood"

"Parasite"

Melhor realizador



Sam Mendes - "1917!

Martin Scorsese - "The Irishman"

Todd Phillips - "Joker"

Quentin Tarantino - "Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood"

Bong Joon-ho - "Parasite"

Melhor ator



Leonardo DiCaprio - "Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood"

Adam Driver - "Marriage Story"

Taron Egerton - "Rocketman"

Jonathan Pryce - "The Two Popes"

Joaquin Phoenix - "Joker"

Melhor atriz



Jessie Buckley - "Wild Rose"

Scarlett Johansson - "Marriage Story"

Saoirse Ronan - "Little Women"

Charlize Theron - "Bombshell"

Renee Zellweger - "Judy"

Filme de animação



"Frozen 2"

"Klaus"

"A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"

"Toy Story 4"

Argumento original



"Booksmart" - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

"Knives Out" - Rian Johnson

"Marriage Story" - Noah Baumbach

"Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood" - Quentin Tarantino

"Parasite" - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho

Argumento adaptado



"The Irishman" - Steven Zaillian

"Jojo Rabbit" - Taika Waititi

"Joker" - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

"Little Women" - Greta Gerwig

"The Two Popes" - Anthony McCarten

Banda sonora original



"1917" - Thomas Newman

"Jojo Rabbit" - Michael Giacchino

"Joker" - Hildur Gudnadottir

"Little Women" - Alexandre Desplat

"Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker" - John Williams

Casting



"Joker" - Shayna Markowitz

"Marriage Story" - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

"Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood" - Victoria Thomas

"The Personal History Of David Copperfield" - Sarah Crowe

"The Two Popes" - Nina Gold

Fotografia



"1917" - Roger Deakins

"The Irishman" - Rodrigo Prieto

"Joker" - Lawrence Sher

"Le Mans '66" - Phedon Papamichael

"The Lighthouse" - Jarin Blaschke

Estrela em ascenção (votado pelo público)



Awkwafina

Jack Lowden

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison jr.

Micheal Ward