"Joker" lidera nomeações para os prémios BAFTA

O filme de Todd Phillips com Joaquin Phoenix no papel do protagonista de "Joker" está à frente na corrida aos prémios BAFTA com 11 nomeações.
É logo seguido de "O Irlandês" de Martin Scorcese e de "Era uma vez... em Hollywood" de Quentin Tarantino, cada um deles com 10 nomeações.
Os três filmes estão nomeados para o prémio de Melhor Filme ainda com "1917" de Sam Mendes, com 9 nomeações no total.
Nesta categoria está ainda o sul-coreano "Parasita", de Bong Joon-Ho.
Os prémio serão entregues a 2 de fevereiro no Royal Albert Hall em Londres.
Melhor Filme Britânico
"1917"
"Bait"
"For Sama"
"Rocketman"
"Sorry We Missed You"
"The Two Popes"
Ator secundário
Tom Hanks - "A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood"
Sir Anthony Hopkins - "The Two Popes"
Al Pacino - "The Irishman"
Joe Pesci - "The Irishman"
Brad Pitt - "Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood"
Atriz secundária
Laura Dern - "Marriage Story"
Scarlett Johansson - "Jojo Rabbit"
Margot Robbie - "Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood"
Margot Robbie - "Bombshell"
Florence Pugh - "Little Women"
Melhor filme
"1917"
"The Irishman"
"Joker"
"Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood"
"Parasite"
Melhor realizador
Sam Mendes - "1917!
Martin Scorsese - "The Irishman"
Todd Phillips - "Joker"
Quentin Tarantino - "Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood"
Bong Joon-ho - "Parasite"
Melhor ator
Leonardo DiCaprio - "Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood"
Adam Driver - "Marriage Story"
Taron Egerton - "Rocketman"
Jonathan Pryce - "The Two Popes"
Joaquin Phoenix - "Joker"
Melhor atriz
Jessie Buckley - "Wild Rose"
Scarlett Johansson - "Marriage Story"
Saoirse Ronan - "Little Women"
Charlize Theron - "Bombshell"
Renee Zellweger - "Judy"
Filme de animação
"Frozen 2"
"Klaus"
"A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"
"Toy Story 4"
Argumento original
"Booksmart" - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
"Knives Out" - Rian Johnson
"Marriage Story" - Noah Baumbach
"Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood" - Quentin Tarantino
"Parasite" - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho
Argumento adaptado
"The Irishman" - Steven Zaillian
"Jojo Rabbit" - Taika Waititi
"Joker" - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
"Little Women" - Greta Gerwig
"The Two Popes" - Anthony McCarten
Banda sonora original
"1917" - Thomas Newman
"Jojo Rabbit" - Michael Giacchino
"Joker" - Hildur Gudnadottir
"Little Women" - Alexandre Desplat
"Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker" - John Williams
Casting
"Joker" - Shayna Markowitz
"Marriage Story" - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler
"Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood" - Victoria Thomas
"The Personal History Of David Copperfield" - Sarah Crowe
"The Two Popes" - Nina Gold
Fotografia
"1917" - Roger Deakins
"The Irishman" - Rodrigo Prieto
"Joker" - Lawrence Sher
"Le Mans '66" - Phedon Papamichael
"The Lighthouse" - Jarin Blaschke
Estrela em ascenção (votado pelo público)
Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison jr.
Micheal Ward