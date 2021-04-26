Lista completa dos vencedores da 93.ª edição dos Óscares

Melhor filme:
"Nomadland - Sobreviver na América"
Melhor realização:
Chloé Zhao - "Nomadland - Sobreviver na América"
Melhor ator:
Anthony Hopkins - "O Pai"
Melhor ator secundário:
Daniel Kaluuya - "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Melhor atriz:
Frances McDormand - "Nomadland: Sobreviver na América"
Melhor atriz secundária:
Yuh-Jung Youn - "Minari"
Melhor argumento adaptado:
"O Pai"
Melhor argumento original:
"Promising Young Woman - Uma miúda com potencial"
Melhor filme internacional:
"Another Round" - Dinamarca
Melhor filme de animação:
"Soul - Uma aventura com alma"
Melhor curta-metragem de animação:
"If Anything Happens I Love You"
Melhor documentário:
"My Octopus Teacher"
Melhor documentário em curta-metragem:
"Colette"
Melhor curta-metragem:
"Two Distant Strangers"
Melhor cenografia:
"Mank"
Melhor direção de arte:
"Mank"
Melhor caracterização:
"Ma Rainey: A mãe dos blues"
Melhor guarda-roupa:
"Ma Rainey: A mãe dos blues"
Melhor montagem:
"Sound of Metal"
Melhor banda sonora original:
"Soul - Uma aventura com alma", Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross e Jon Batiste
Melhor canção:
"Fight For You" - "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Melhor montagem de som:
"Sound of Metal"
Melhores efeitos visuais:
"Tenet"