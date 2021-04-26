Lista completa dos vencedores da 93.ª edição dos Óscares

Melhor filme:

"Nomadland - Sobreviver na América"

Melhor realização:

Chloé Zhao - "Nomadland - Sobreviver na América"

Melhor ator:

Anthony Hopkins - "O Pai"

Melhor ator secundário:

Daniel Kaluuya - "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Melhor atriz:

Frances McDormand - "Nomadland: Sobreviver na América"

Melhor atriz secundária:

Yuh-Jung Youn - "Minari"

Melhor argumento adaptado:

"O Pai"

Melhor argumento original:

"Promising Young Woman - Uma miúda com potencial"

Melhor filme internacional:

"Another Round" - Dinamarca

Melhor filme de animação:

"Soul - Uma aventura com alma"

Melhor curta-metragem de animação:

"If Anything Happens I Love You"

Melhor documentário:

"My Octopus Teacher"

Melhor documentário em curta-metragem:

"Colette"

Melhor curta-metragem:

"Two Distant Strangers"

Melhor cenografia:

"Mank"

Melhor direção de arte:

"Mank"

Melhor caracterização:

"Ma Rainey: A mãe dos blues"

Melhor guarda-roupa:

"Ma Rainey: A mãe dos blues"

Melhor montagem:

"Sound of Metal"

Melhor banda sonora original:

"Soul - Uma aventura com alma", Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross e Jon Batiste

Melhor canção:

"Fight For You" - "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Melhor montagem de som:

"Sound of Metal"

Melhores efeitos visuais:

"Tenet"