Todos os anos, mais de 50.000 fotografias são submetidas para participar no Prémio de Fotógrafo de Vida Selvagem do Ano (Wildlife Photographer of the Year) do Museu de História Natural de Londres.

O júri seleciona 100 finalistas e, adicionalmente, são escolhidas 25 fotografias que estão em votação para receberem o prémio de “Escolha do Público”.

Até 2 fevereiro de 2022, pode escolher a sua fotografia favorita da galeria acima e votar aqui. O vencedor será anunciado a 9 de fevereiro.